Rockford, Ill. (WTVO)—

It has been a very eventful weekend in the world of pop culture and we’re starting off with Ed Sheeran’s latest victory. Ed won his copyright trial where he was being accused of stealing from Marvin Gaye’s song ‘Let’s Get it On.’ Also tonight, two American Idol judges were across the pond for King Charles’ Coronation this weekend and King Charles and Camilla actually made an appearance on last night’s episode! Nashville Swifties were placed on a 4-hour weather delay at Taylor’s concert last night but they still received Taylor’s full set and she announced the Speak Now Taylor’s Version release date. Check out these stories and more on our Instagram story at GoodDayStateline.