Rockford Ill. (WTVO)—

Big music news tonight, Ed Sheeran is bringing his tour to the U.S! The North American ‘Mathematics’ leg starts in Texas in May, and it comes to Chicago on July 29th next year. Tickets go on sale Wednesday, October 12th. Also tonight, Demi Lovato and Ashlee Simpson perform a mashup of Demi’s ‘La La Land’ and Ashlee’s ‘La La’ This was the first time Ashlee Simpson has performed publicly since 2018. We’re also talking about Drew Barrymore’s desire to do another ‘Charlie’s Angels’ film. Check out these stories and more inside our Instagram story on Instagram.