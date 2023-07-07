Rockford, Ill. (WTVO)—

Supporting local farmers markets are a great way to get to know your community and to taste lots of local food. Taminique set out to explore the Edgebrook Farmers Market at the Edgebrook Farms Shopping Center.

She starts off with the Raines Honey Farm stand and speaks with owner Phillip Raines. Phillip tells Taminique that his honey is as raw as it gets. Taminique thought the honey was delicious.

She also stopped at the Iconic Fungi stand. Taminique shares that she used to refuse to eat mushrooms but really enjoyed the mushrooms at Iconic Fungi. She made stops at Umland Crunchy Cheese Bites and Polish Deluxe before stopping for something sweet at From Scratch Bakery.

She spoke with Lucy Ware who walked her through all the sweet treats they have from brownies to pastries.

Taminique finished up at Van Laar’s Fruit Farm to speak to Sarah Van Laar and to taste some fresh fruit.

The Edgebrook Farmer’s Market is open every Wednesday from 9:00am-1:00pm until October 25th.