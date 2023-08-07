Rockford, Ill. (WTVO)—

The Egyptian Theatre in Dekalb, IL has been open for close to 94 years and it has just gone through a gigantic expansion. Marketing and communication director Jeanine Holcomb is walking us through the theatre and its new upgrades. Jeanine says that it is called the Egyptian Theatre because after King Tutankhanman’s tomb was discovered in 1922 it led to a wide spread of Egyptian themed buildings and theatres. She says that the Egyptian Theatre started as a vaudeville stage and movie palace, so it was a place for on stage and on-screen entertainment. The theatre just underwent a huge $6.5 million renovation that has breathed a new life into the theatre. Jeanine shares that they really focus on the ‘street to stage’ experience so that visitors can have an amazing time from the moment they step in the theatre to the moment that they leave. To visit the beautiful Egyptian Theatre, you can find them at 135 N Second Street, Dekalb Illinois. You can see the upcoming events they’re hosting by heading to egyptiantheatre.org.

