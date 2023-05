Rockford, Ill. (WTVO)—

Kicking things off tonight, Elizabeth Olsen has some advice for young actors who might be in a Marvel movie or TV series. Her advice is to ‘only give them one’ so that actors can maintain creative control. Also tonight, Bruno Mars has opened a rum bar in Hawaii, and everyone is talking about Jess Alexander from the Little Mermaid movie. Make sure to check out these stories and more on our Instagram story at GoodDayStateline.