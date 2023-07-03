Rockford, Ill. (WTVO)—

Amie McDonald, owner of Elora Home Interiors started off her new business by making hand-crafted items in her own home. It wasn’t long before friends started asking if she would ever sell her items. Amie opened the doors to Elora Home Interiors in February, and it has been a big success! All the items offered at Elora Home Interiors are handmade and not mass produced. The store includes items such as leather handbags and wallets, candles, mugs, coffee, and tea. Elora Home Interiors is located at 214 E State St, Rockford Il. They are open Thursdays and Fridays from 10:00am-4:00pm and Saturdays from 10:00am-3:00pm. You can see what they have to offer online at elorahomeinteriors.com. Amie is also available for interior decorating. To reach out to Amie about interior decorating, message her on Instagram at @elorahomeinteriors.