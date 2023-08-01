Rockford, Ill. (WTVO)—

The 2023 Festa Italiana opens this weekend and Joy Parlapiano, Michele Fosberg, and Jay Villani are sharing why you won’t want to miss it! There will be a ton of entertainment such as the Amici Italian Troupe who will kick off the festival with their amazing dancing. There will also be a ton of mouthwatering food that will make you feel like you’re at an Italian family dinner. For example, Festa Italiana is offering a new lemon cake that is just amazing. On Saturday they have a ton of musical performances planned from bands like Dead Man’s Hand, Dirty Fishnet Stockings, Back Country Roads, and more. The festival will be held on August 4th, 5th, and 6th at 4000 St. Francis Drive, Rockford, IL. Festa Italiana will also be offering a Mass on Sunday morning. To learn more about the Festa Italiana, please visit festaitalianarockford.com.

