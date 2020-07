As many of us are encouraged to stay at home, people who are suffering from abuse or domestic violence need your help now more than ever. Beth Maskell from Voices of Stephenson County is in the studio to tell us how they assist the community and how you can help! If you or anyone you know is in need of help, call the Domestic Crisis Hotline at 815-235-1641. For more information, please visit voicesofsc.org.