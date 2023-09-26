Rockford, Ill. (WTVO)—

It is officially fall and Emily Sotakoun from The Steve Shannon Show on 97ZOK is sharing some fun fall activities that we can do in the Rockford area. Starting this weekend, Urban Forest Craft Brewing is hosting Oktoberfest on Saturday, September 30, 2023. Emily says that this event is perfect for those who like beer, food, live music, and fun. Then, on October 7 and 8 there is the Cider n’ Cinnamon Arts and Crafts Fair at the Edgebrook Center. Michelle says that it’s not going to be the typical crafts fair that her mom would take her as a kid, but it looks much better. It will have a ton of stuff to start getting people ready for the holidays and it will feature a lot of handmade goods and live music. Emily is also really excited about the start of the Rockford Icehogs season starting in October. She says that season tickets are on sale now and she personally loves their themed nights and even pointed out a Taylor Swift theme night happening during the season. Michelle asks Emily what her favorite part about fall is and she said her favorite part was watching the leaves change colors.