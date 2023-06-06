Rockford, Ill. (WTVO)—

The weather is nicer outside, and Rockford has a plethora of outdoor activities for everyone to participate in. Just this past weekend the Edgebrook Shopping Center kicked off their free summer concert series ‘Music on the Mall.’ The concerts will be held every Friday night from 6:30p.m. to 8:30p.m. until August 25. Lucha Cantina will also be providing food and drink options.

Another outdoor summer concert series going on in Rockford is Tuesday Evening in the Gardens hosted by the Anderson Japanese Gardens. Guests are invited in starting at 5:30p.m. on Tuesdays and they are encouraged to bring blankets, lawn chairs, and small tables. Admission is free for premium Garden members and costs the regular cost of admission for non-members. This series will continue until August 29. Parking fills up quickly, but off-site parking is located at the College of Medicine and there will be a complimentary shuttle service to and from the Visitor Center.

Emily is also a big fan of the Food Truck Tuesdays that is held at the Nicholas Conservatory and Gardens. Every Tuesday from 4:00pm-9:00pm a ton of food trucks stop at the Nicholas Conservatory and Gardens. Emily’s favorite is Bop Bop Korean BBQ & Rice Bowl. You can keep up with Emily at 97zokonline.com.