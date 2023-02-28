Rockford, Ill. (WTVO)—

Emily Sotakoun from the Steve Shannon Show is our go to person for all the cool things going on in Rockford and she’s sharing great ways to spend our first weekend in March. Starting off, the West Side Show Room is having their closing weekend for HIR on March 2-4th. Then there is the Hot Wheels Monster Truck Glow Party at the BMO Center on March 4-5th. We’re also gearing up for St Patrick’s Day with the St Patrick’s Day parade and Paddyfest 2023 on March 11th. The parade is taking place at 3pm and Paddyfest is taking place at 4pm. Check out 97zokonline.com to keep up with the best things to do in Rockford.