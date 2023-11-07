Rockford, Ill. (WTVO)—

Thanksgiving is known for spending time with our families, but Friendsgiving is known for spending time with friends! Emily Sotakoun from 97ZOK is hanging out with us to share how we can plan the perfect Friendsgiving. Her first tip is her most obvious one which is to invite friends. When she was planning her own Friendsgiving, she wasn’t sure if she would have enough, but she was pleasantly surprised to see that she did. Her next tip is to pick a theme. A theme is great for any party because it creates something that is easy to follow for food, drinks, and décor. Following that, Emily shares that food and drink menus are also important for a Friendsgiving. Emily personally loves food boards because they are fun, easy, and creative. Her final tip is to include entertainment. The entertainment can be activities such as movies or games but having entertainment is great to give your guests something to do. If you know of any social media trends you would like for us to try out, send us an email at gds@fox39.com. Tuesday Trends is sponsored by Tissue Caddy, and you can enter to win your own Tissue Caddy every single week at GoodDayStateline.com.

