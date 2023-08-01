Rockford, Ill. (WTVO)—

The trend of Girl Dinner has been swarming over social media so Michelle and Emily Sotakoun from 97ZOK are trying it out for Tuesday Trends. Girl Dinner is defined by Global News as ‘a meal that consists of various snacks and finger foods that don’t require cooking.’ Girl Dinner can become a pretty weird combo of foods. The first snack Michelle and Emily try are French fries with mayonnaise. This snack is less weird than some others and Emily says that she loves fries with mayonnaise. Next, Michelle and Emily try crackers dunked in milk. Finally, they try a grilled cheese with grape jelly. If you have some Girl Dinner combos that you love, send them to us at gds@fox39.com.