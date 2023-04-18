Rockford, Ill. (WTVO)—

Emily Sotakoun from 97ZOk is an expert in the events going on in Rockford and our calendars are about to be packed with all the stuff going on in Rockford this April. This Thursday, Hoo Haven is hosting a Hoo Wine Tasting at Prairie Street Brewing from 6:00-9:00pm for $35. Then the Rockford Art Scene starts this Friday at 713 E State Street in Rockford from 5:00-9:00pm. The Nicholas Conservatory has also started their Secret Life of Butterflies which is a great way to interact with butterflies up close. You can listen to Emily on weekday mornings on the Steve Shannon show on 97ZOK. To keep up with things going on in Rockford make sure to follow 97zokonline.com.