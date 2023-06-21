Rockford, Ill. (WTVO)—

This week’s GDS Female Athlete Spotlight is very special for Eyewitness News Sports Anchor Regan Holgate. Our female athlete is Emma Carpenter. She is a DeKalb native, and she is a senior at Minnesota.

She plays for the Women’s Golf Team and has represented the Golden Gophers in 30 tournaments. Emma averaged a 75 through 10 events and she had a lowest round of 69.

She is taking her extra year of eligibility to play another year of golf and she will be getting her Masters during that time. Emma was recently awarded the Lisa Byington award. This award is given out annually to the most outstanding female broadcaster in the Big Ten Network StudentU Program.

Regan actually won this award last year and she says how meaningful the award is for her.