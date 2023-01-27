Rockford Ill. (WTVO)—

This week has been National School Choice Week and Empower Illinois is dedicated to broadening education options for low-income and working-class families of Illinois. President of Empower Illinois, Anthony Holter shares that the ‘Invest in Kids Tax Credit Scholarship Program’ was a bipartisan bill that passed in 2017 and helps Empower Illinois accomplish their mission. Empower Illinois has raised the most money out of every scholarship granting organization in the state with $170 million raised. If you would like to learn more about Empower Illinois, check out empowerillinois.org