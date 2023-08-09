Rockford, Ill. (WTVO)—

Summer is almost done, and it is time for back-to-school season. The people at Empower Illinois want to make sure every kid goes back to school with the school that is right for them. President of Empower Illinois Anthony Holter is sharing how they can help families reach the best schools for their children. Anthony says that this is the perfect time of year for parents and families to learn about Empower Illinois because of things like the Invest in Kids Act. The Invest in Kids Act allows Illinois citizens to donate to a scholarship and get 75% of that donation back as a tax credit. Those donations allow Empower Illinois to give out scholarships so that families can send their kids to a private school of their choice. To learn more about Empower Illinois or how to make a donation, please visit empowerillinois.org.

Sponsored By Empower Illinois