Rockford, Ill. (WTVO)—

Empower Illinois has a mission to provide kids from low-income and working-class families the chance to have a quality education by giving them private school scholarships. Anthony Holter, President of Empower Illinois shares how great it is to partner with a school like Kikifers Entrepreneurial Academy to match kids with the best education for them. Empower Illinois is always accepting donations and you can learn more by visiting empowerillinois.org. The Kikifers Entrepreneurial Academy is also having a Gala Fundraiser on June 10th at Exquisite 2nd Floor. The event will include a silent auction and an award ceremony. You can purchase tickets to the event on Eventbrite. Learn more about Kikifers Entrepreneurial Academy by heading to their website kikifersacademy.org.