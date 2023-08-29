Rockford, Ill. (WTVO)—

Gro Community is a nonprofit organization that provides mental health and health services for minority boys and men. This summer they started their social literary program and tomorrow night they are having a free poetry event at the Nordlof Center. Chief Marketing Officer for Gro Community kweisi is inviting all poets to join for this event and he shares that Rockford Poet Laureate Jenna Goldsmith will be joining as a special guest. kweisi is also excited to announce their partnership with Rockford Public School District 205. Gro Community will be featuring poems from students grades K-12. He says that it’s not a contest and all the students have to do is submit their poems at poetry@grocommunity.org. The event is being held tomorrow, August 30 from 6:00pm-9:00pm at the Nordlof Center. You can learn more about Gro Community by checking out their website grocommunity.org.

Sponsored By Gro Community