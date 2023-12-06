Rockford, Ill. (WTVO)—

If you’re looking for some Christmas fun while you support a good cause, then look no further than Napleton Subaru Rockford’s Breakfast with Santa and Mrs. Claus event at Midway Village! This event is happening this Saturday December 9, from 9:00am-11:00am at Midway Village. Todd Tifft and Justine Brugger from Napleton Subaru Rockford are with us to share details on all the fun activities and Hope Lindberg from Remedies is here to share what they do to help families in need. Everyone is invited and all they ask is for everyone to bring an unwrapped toy to be donated. There will be a ton of fun activities going on like letters to Santa, face painting, music, and more. Hope tells us that the toys that are donated will directly make a positive impact on the children that Remedies serves. She says that families who are struggling with domestic violence might not have the resources to give children presents and they want every child to have something to open Christmas morning. Midway Village is located at 6799 Rd, Rockford Il and to learn more about the event you can check out their Facebook page at Napleton Subaru-Rockford. You can also check out their website at napletonsubaru.com.

Sponsored By Napleton Subaru Rockford