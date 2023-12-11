Rockford, Ill. (WTVO)—

Portillo’s is looking to make feeding the family and giving gifts much easier this holiday season. That is why they are introducing their Grab and Go section as well as showing off their catering options. Assistant general manager for Portillo’s Rockford Paul Stensrud shares that the community has been responding very well to the grab and go section and he’s excited that they are able to show off more of their retail items such as shirts, beanies, and snow globes. He is also sharing Portillo’s amazing catering options. The catering kits can feed all your friends and family this holiday season. You can check out more by heading to portillos.com.

Sponsored By Portillo’s