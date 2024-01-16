Rockford, Ill. (WTVO)—

Everyone knows that one of Rockford’s biggest claims to fame is the Rockford Peaches and the film ‘A League of Their Own.’ National Bestselling culture and entertainment journalist Erin Carlson latest book ‘No Crying in Baseball: The Inside Story of a League of Their Own’ dives deep into the making of the movie and she’s giving us a look into what’s inside the book. Erin shares that while she was on maternity leave, she caught ‘A League of Their Own’ on television and she was impressed by how well the movie held up and she was inspired to write a book about it. One of her favorite things about the impact of the movie is how it got girls into baseball. You can pre-order her book now on Amazon, Bookshop, and Target. To check out more from Erin Carlson, you can check out her website at erinlcarlson.com.