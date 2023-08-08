Rockford, Ill. (WTVO)—

There is still a little bit of summer we can squeeze out and Erin Sturm from Stateline Kids is helping us make the best of it. Kicking things off, RVC Starlight Theatre is opening their Starlittle production of the Stinky Cheese Man this week. It opens on August 10th and closes on August 12th. The performances are held during the day to help little kids get used to going to the theatre. Tickets are going to be $17 per adult and $12 per kid and they can be purchased by heading to rvcstarlight.com. Erin is also dishing on Rockford Day that is happening on August 15th. There will be a ton of things to do like the Downtown River District Party and the Big Bugs exhibit at Klehm. On August 19th there is also going to be the Beloit Dirty Dash. This is a great activity for families who are looking to get muddy and have some fun. Finally, an event that is making it’s first return since Covid is the Anything That Floats Race happening on August 20th. Erin says that this event is so much fun because it’s exciting to see all the things people will make to try and float down the Rock River. To learn more about any of these events or to see more from Stateline Kids, please visit her website at statelinekids.com.