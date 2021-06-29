Ethan Bryan, author of “A Year of Playing Catch” is doing great things for kids in the community

Good Day Stateline
We’re at Beyer Stadium, home of the Rockford Peaches to chat with Ethan Bryan. He’s the author of the book, “A Year of Playing Catch”, a story about his journey playing catch every day for a whole year all around the country. He’s here in Rockford to chat with some of the Lil Peaches baseball team and give away some gloves.
You can find his book at ethanbryan.com.

A Year of Playing Catch Giveaway

Michelle Abraham

