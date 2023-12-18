Rockford, Ill. (WTVO)—

Community Foundation of Northern Illinois teamed up with the Rockford Register Star and Northern Illinois Center for Nonprofit Excellence for a very successful night of celebrating the community with the Excalibur and Excelsior Awards Ceremony. Jennifer Smith shares that she is so excited for the collaboration, and she thinks that it really shows that the Excalibur and Excelsior awards are for the community. The awards ceremony was held on Thursday night, and they awarded individuals and organizations that have made a difference in the community. To learn more about Community Foundation of Northern Illinois you can check out their website at cfnil.org. If you want to get more information on the Excalibur and Excelsior Awards you can check their website out at excaliburexcelsior.com. Below is a list of the finalists and winners from the awards.

Community Champions

Boone County: Build A Bike

Ogle County: Serenity Hospice and Home

Stephenson County: Freeport Art Museum

Winnebago County: Frank Beach

Excelsior Finalists:

Golden Apple Foundation of Rockford (WINNER)

Hoo Haven Wildlife Rehabilitation and Education Center

Rockford Promise

Excalibur Finalists:

Mary Ann Abate

Armando Cardenas (WINNER)

James Rhyne

