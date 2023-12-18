Rockford, Ill. (WTVO)—
Community Foundation of Northern Illinois teamed up with the Rockford Register Star and Northern Illinois Center for Nonprofit Excellence for a very successful night of celebrating the community with the Excalibur and Excelsior Awards Ceremony. Jennifer Smith shares that she is so excited for the collaboration, and she thinks that it really shows that the Excalibur and Excelsior awards are for the community. The awards ceremony was held on Thursday night, and they awarded individuals and organizations that have made a difference in the community. To learn more about Community Foundation of Northern Illinois you can check out their website at cfnil.org. If you want to get more information on the Excalibur and Excelsior Awards you can check their website out at excaliburexcelsior.com. Below is a list of the finalists and winners from the awards.
Community Champions
Boone County: Build A Bike
Ogle County: Serenity Hospice and Home
Stephenson County: Freeport Art Museum
Winnebago County: Frank Beach
Excelsior Finalists:
Golden Apple Foundation of Rockford (WINNER)
Hoo Haven Wildlife Rehabilitation and Education Center
Rockford Promise
Excalibur Finalists:
Mary Ann Abate
Armando Cardenas (WINNER)
James Rhyne
