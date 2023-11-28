Rockford, Ill. (WTVO)—

We love getting to check in on the construction of the new Rockford Public Library and it’s so exciting to see how far they’ve come. Anthony Scandroli from Scandroli Construction says that there is still work to be done and they have an amazing construction team working every day. Marketing Director Bridget Finn is most excited about how versatile the new library will be with all the amazing resources and programs and she’s excited about the amazing views. To keep up with the Rockford Public Library, check out their website at rockfordpubliclibrary.org.