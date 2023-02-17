Rockford Ill. (WTVO)—

The 65th annual Daytona 500 is on the way and executive chef Ryan Clark is getting everyone ready with some delicious tailgate recipes. Some of the recipes he’s showing off are a beef, beer, and cheese dip which is a protein filled take on the traditional beer cheese. He’s also showing off the BBQ Beef Sliders. We asked him what food he would eat first off, his table and he said his first pick would be dipping the sliders into the dip. You can check out these recipes at beefwhatsfordinner.com