Rockford, Ill. (WTVO)—

It is almost time for the 4th annual Whiskey and Wine event at the Rockford City Market and executive director Cathy McDermott is here to get us all ready. The event is going to be held on August 26th from 3:30-6:00pm at the Rockford City Market. This event is a great way for people to expand their taste in whiskeys and wines while also supporting the Rock River Development Partnership. The event offers unlimited samples and the opportunity to purchase full bottles. Whiskey and Wine of course will offer whiskey and wine but there will also be live music and food trucks. Tickets are available for purchase right now at their linktr.ee/rockfordcitymarket. Tickets are $50 when purchased ahead of time and $60 at the gate. You also have your chance to win a pair of tickets by heading here. Cathy is also helping us air fry green beans for Air Fry Day. Check out our recipe below.

Ingredients

3/4-1 pound fresh green beans (trimmed)

1 tablespoon olive oil

1 teaspoon garlic powder

salt and pepper to taste

Instructions

Drizzle the olive oil over the green beans. Sprinkle the seasonings throughout. Toss to coat.

Place the green beans in the air fryer basket.

Cook the green beans for 7-8 minutes on 370 degrees. Toss the basket halfway through the total cook time.

Remove the green beans and serve.