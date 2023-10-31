Rockford, Ill. (WTVO)—

The next place Dan and Larry takes us is Robert Tinker’s room. They start up the Phasma box to ask some more questions and Michelle even asks some questions of her own. Robert Tinker built Tinker Swiss Cottage and he was known as the patriarch of the Tinker Family. Before we left, Dan and Larry had Michelle try out a sensory deprivation method of communicating with the spirits. She put on a blindfold, headphones, and used a radio to make out answers to the questions they were asking. She couldn’t make out much, but she could make out the phrase ‘don’t talk to me’ from the radio. To see everything from Expedition Entity, check out linktr.ee/expeditionentity and to visit Tinker Swiss Cottage Museum, they are located at 411 Kent St. Rockford Il.