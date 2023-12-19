Rockford, Ill. (WTVO)—

Holiday entertaining can be a lot to handle but luckily, we have people like celebrity chef Jamie Gwen to help us out. Jamie says that it’s important for everyone to enjoy their own party which is why she believes in making things both festive and easy.

She starts off with a device that will take away all the stress of party cocktails. It is called the Bartesian Duet, and it is a smart home cocktail maker that is sure to become the life of the party. It comes with fully recyclable capsules with all the extras, add in your favorite spirits, and then use the dial to choose the strength of the drink. This machine will create margaritas, cosmopolitans, and old fashioneds with ease.

Next, she shows off some of her festive yet filling grazing boards. Jamie loves her feta, salami, and Pearl’s jalapeño stuffed olive tree tarts board. She says that they are so easy to make, and she loves using olives from Pearl because she can always count on the quality year-round.

For dessert, she’s serving up the Candy Cane poke cake from Pillsbury. This cake is easy to make and it’s a great way to create holiday memories with your kids. All you need is the moist supreme white cake mix, chocolate fudge frosting, and candy cane pieces to go on top. To get these recipes and more, you can head to dailylounge.com.