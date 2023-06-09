Rockford, Ill. (WTVO)—

An important part of being an ally to the LGBTQ+ community is getting to know their stories. Movies are a great medium of story telling and all month long the Rockford Public Library is hosting free viewings of Pride movies at the Nordlof Center. The screenings are meant to celebrate Pride themes within the RPL collection. The Rockford Public Library is proud to have a diverse collection that serves the community. Sarah Stumpf says she wants everyone in the community to feel welcome and valued at the Rockford Public Library. The first movie is showing next Thursday June 15 from 6:00-9:00pm at the Nordlof Center. It is called ‘A Road to Home’ and follows six LGBT youth through New York as they learn to survive on the streets. Other movies that will be shown include ‘El Canto del Calibri’ and ‘Hedwig and the Angry Inch.’ To learn more about how the Rockford Public Library supports the LGBTQ+ community and the Pride Month Movies, head to rockfordpubliclibrary.org.