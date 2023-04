Rockford, Ill. (WTVO)—

Historic Auto Attractions in Roscoe has an impressive collection of vehicles, but they have way more than just cars. Owner Wayne Lensing gives us the Historic Auto Attractions tour showing us gangster land, the wax presidents, a 9/11 tribute room, and so much more. For more information about Historic Auto Attractions please visit historicautoattractions.com or you can check them out at 13825 Metric Rd, Roscoe IL.