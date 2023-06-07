Rockford, Ill. (WTVO)—

Yoga has so many positive health benefits for both mental and physical health. International Yoga Day is June 21 and Womanspace is offering yoga classes every hour. Marketing coordinator Liz Heimstra shares that a registration link will be available to sign up for the classes and there will be t shirts available. Yoga Day is still 2 weeks away, but Womanspace has great classes going on in the meantime like art classes and a soap making class. Make sure to sign up for International Yoga Day by heading to womanspace-rockford.org. For Game Day Michelle and Liz are trying their hands at beer darts using sparkling water.