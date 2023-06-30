Rockford, Ill. (WTVO)—

If you’re driving around Rockford, it’s impossible not to notice the beautiful murals all over town. Taminique took some time to explore some of the murals and shares the background information.

The first mural she stops at is located at 1019 S Main St and it was painted by Rafael Blanco in 2021. Collins Aerospace sponsored the mural. It depicts a little girl dreaming about her future and all the things she can become.

The second mural is located at 117 3rd St and it was painted by Sam Kirk in 2021. The mural was sponsored by UPS and Illinois Lottery. This mural depicts people living their lives in full color as they unapologetically express who they are.

Next, Taminique heads to 202 W State St to check out the mural painted by Louise Jones in 2023. The mural is a beautiful painting of flowers and Taminique says that to her it means to bloom where you’re planted.

Finally, Taminique heads to 311 S Main St to see the mural painted by Yulia Augustovich in 2023. This mural was sponsored by Brubaker Charitable Trust. Taminique looked at this mural from a religious standpoint and how she believes it means to be open to wherever God takes her.

All the murals were painted by Cre8iv artists.