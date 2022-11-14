Rockford Ill. (WTVO)—

Apprenticeship programs are a great opportunity for those who want to work in a trade rather than go to college and Greg Harle, the Plumbers and Pipefitters Training Coordinator is talking to us about the options for Apprenticeship. He discusses the benefit of choosing apprenticeship over college because there is no student debt and apprenticeship focuses on the career aspect more than college. The Plumbers and Pipefitters Local 23 also offers programs for veterans. For more information head to ualocal23.org