Rockford Ill. (WTVO)—

It seems like everyone has been talking about the Good Morning America scandal between hosts TJ Holmes and Amy Robach but not everyone understands why they were legally suspended.

Tim Mahoney from Mahoney and Mahoney is chatting with us to give us a better understanding of the legal side of the scandal.

Tim explains that the main reason they were likely suspended is because of a broken morality clause. Most companies include a morality clause in their contracts asking employees to agree to a set of ethics.

He also points out that because TJ and Amy are equals instead of a superior and subordinate it will look better for their relationship.