Rockford, Ill. (WTVO)—

We hope you had an amazing weekend and are ready to start the new week! Taminique and Sydney are catching up to talk about their exciting weekends. Taminique is raving about a facial event that was put on by Earth Zero Waste Co. She also had an awesome time at her very first farmer’s market. Sydney had a great time going to a surprise birthday party to celebrate one of her friends. We would love to hear about your weekend on Facebook where you can also answer the new Fan of the Week question.