Family holds parade for 92-year-old grandad’s birthday

PAWTUCKET, R.I. (WPRI) — A Pawtucket family didn’t let social distancing stop them from celebrating a special birthday in their family last Sunday.

Alfred Vecoli turned 92 on Monday, but with eight children, 14 grandchildren and 15 great-grandchildren, his family quickly realized a gathering would break CDC guidelines.

So they ditched the party in favor of a parade.

On the eve of his birthday, dozens of family members and friends decorated their cars and SUVs with balloons and banners. Everyone stayed in their seats – not wanting too get to close to each other, or the unsuspecting birthday boy – and drove down Vecoli’s street, honking, waving and singing “Happy Birthday.”

As the caravan passed Vecoli’s door, an expression of surprise and gratitude spread across his face. Tears came to his eyes.

“It’s great to have family and friends,” he said.

