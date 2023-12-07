Rockford, Ill. (WTVO)—

For tonight’s Spirit Day we’re making the prettiest Christmas party cocktail. We’re making Santa’s Hat Dirty Shirleys and we’re adding some sparkle with edible glitter from Fancy Sprinkles. Not only does Fancy Sprinkles offer edible glitter to really elevate the look of a drink, but they also offer sprinkles, food coloring gels, decorating melts, molds, kits, and more! You can check out their website at fancysprinkles.com. Spirit Day is sponsored by Rush Creek Distilling in Harvard, Il. You can visit them at 1501 W Diggins St, Harvard Il. Rush Creek Distilling also has a ton of cocktail recipes on their website rushcreekdistilling.com. Make sure to check out our recipe below!

Santa’s Hat Shirley Temples

(makes 2)

2 tablespoons of Grenadine

4 oz Rush Creek Distilling Vodka

3 oz Sprite

Cream of Coconut

Coconut Shavings

Fancy Sprinkles Red Edible Glitter

1. Dip rim of glass into cream of coconut, and rim glass with coconut shavings.

2. In a cocktail shaker filled with ice, combine vodka and grenadine. Shake until chilled and pour into glasses.

3. Fill remainder of glass with sprite.

4. Pour Francy Sprinkles Red Edible Glitter into each glass, and stir

