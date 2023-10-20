Rockford, Ill. (WTVO)—

There has been a lot of confusion surrounding Halle Bailey and if she is pregnant. Glamour U.K. shared an article about Halle with a quote about being a mom and married but the quote was actually from Leigh-Anne Pinnock from Little Mix. The article has since been updated but fans were already thinking she was pregnant, so it is still unclear. Also tonight, Khloe Kardashian thinks that her sisters should pick out her next boyfriend. In the most recent episode of ‘The Kardashians’ Khloe and her mom are helping her sister’s ex Scott Disik go through matchmaker matches and Khloe said that she should just have her four sisters find someone for her to date. Finally, Ariana Grande is working on new music with Max Martin. She originally said that she was planning to wait until the Wicked movies were completed but due to the SAG-AFTRA strike she is working on new music instead. You can check out these stories and more by heading to our Instagram story at Good Day Stateline.