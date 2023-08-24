Rockford, Ill. (WTVO)—

Celebrity chef Trageye Fraser knows that cleanliness is a big priority, and she wants everyone to know when something is really clean. Trageye says that the only way to know if something is clean is if it has the Ecolab Science Certified. She says that if it doesn’t have this seal then it isn’t clean. Ecolab uses a science-based protocol that gives in-depth training for employees and requires a rigorous criterion. Because of this process, customers can feel confident that when they buy a product with an Ecolab seal, it is clean. Trageye is also giving Taminique some tips on what spices to keep in her cabinet. To learn more about Ecolab and how they keep things clean, please visit sciencecertified.com.