Rockford, Ill. (WTVO)—

We love supporting local authors and tonight we’re chatting with Tamara Gaumond about her book ‘100 Things To Do in Rockford Before You Die.’ Tamara says that creative writing is a big hobby for her, and she wanted a book to share all the great things Rockford has to offer. She is having a book signing April 15th at Barnes and Noble in the CherryVale mall from 11:00am-3:00pm. You can also order the book on the Barnes and Noble website and Amazon.