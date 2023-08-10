Rockford, Ill. (WTVO)—

It’s natural to search for ways to express oneself and theatre manager for the Nordlof Center Logan Welliver wants to help people express themselves through songwriting. That is why the Rockford Public Library is hosting the Songwriter’s Workshop. Logan says that the goal of the workshops is to find local people who want to write songs and build relationships with them. To Logan, songwriting is such a collaborative process, so he wants to share that process with other songwriters. He also wants to bring awareness to the Nordlof Center because it is such a beautiful space. The workshops are going to be on Tuesdays from 6:00pm-8:00pm at the Nordlof Center. To learn more about the workshops, please visit rockfordpubliclibrary.org.