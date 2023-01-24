Rockford Ill. (WTVO)—

We’re always looking for fun things to do and Emily from the Steve Shannon show on 97ZOK is helping us out by telling us about three fun events and deals going on in the Rockford area. First off, we have the Valentines Pop Up Market brought to you by the Rockford City Market. This pop up is indoors at the Rockford City Market building and will be open February 3rd from 4-8pm.

This will be the perfect place to shop for your valentine before Valentine’s Day. They have vendors with handmade gift items, themed drinks, and live music from Kayla Seeber.

The next event Emily is sharing with us is The Bricks Wedding Expo on February 4th. The Bricks Venue Center is hosting their first wedding expo and it is free to the public. The event is from 11:00am-3:00pm and offers music, food, drinks, and more. The expo is great for all couples.

Lastly, if you need a little pick me up in the afternoon, Inzombia Coffee is offering ½ off drinks Tuesday, Wednesday, and Thursday from 3pm-5pm. Keep up with Rockford events and Emily at 97zok.com