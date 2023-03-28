Rockford, Ill. (WTVO)—

Finding quality, affordable childcare can be so stressful and hard for families that have a limited income. The Child Care Assistance Program aims to connect families with providers and provide financial assistance. Lisa Farmbo, director of Open Arms Early Learning Childcare Center is sharing how beneficial this program is to families that use her center. She says that her center works with the YWCA for CCAP and how she believes they are a great resource for families. For more information, head to openarmsearlylearningchildcarecenter.com.