Rockford, Ill. (WTVO)—

Rockford Career College director of nursing Crystal Lundvall is sharing what it takes to be a practical nurse and how Rockford Career College helps students achieve greatness in the field. She says that the type of person that thrives in nursing is someone who is caring, patient, and has great communication skills. The program is fast, but Crystal describes it as an amazing journey. For more information about the nursing program at Rockford Career College, head to rockfordcareercollege.edu.