2023 came in strong and we’ve been searching like crazy just to keep up. Google Trends Expert Elizabeth Howard is breaking down the most popular Google search trends for the month of January. According to Google, we were invested in the Golden Globes and searching everything from Red Carpet looks, acceptance speeches, and the celebrities that won. Prince Harry’s memoir Spare was also getting a lot of attention along with the upcoming Girl Scout cookie season. The most popular searches in Illinois were Abbott Elementary, University of Georgia, Kansas City Chiefs, and Adventurefuls Girl Scout Cookies.