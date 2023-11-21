Rockford, Ill. (WTVO)—

You may have taken your kids to visit Santa before, but you’ve seen nothing like the Time Warp Express at the Volo Museum. Marketing Director Jim Wojdyla says that the Time Warp Express is a big deal for a couple different reasons. The first reason is that the museum has been set on 35 properties for about 60 years and they have only been using about half of their 70 acres until now. Now, they have carved and trimmed out trails and added big, heated Molly Trolleys. Before the trolleys, doing anything during the winter was out of the question but having the trolleys opens a lot of opportunities for them. Originally, they were just going to use the trails for drive-through Christmas lights so they bought massive 50-foot animated Christmas lights, but they wanted more. They decided to partner with local theatre company Theatre 121 to put together an entire show. Volo Museum wrote the script for the Time Warp Express to turn a normal visit with Santa into something extraordinary. It starts off with just a regular visit with Santa with free hot chocolate, a free cookie, and a free picture with Santa. Then, Santa disappears, and it is up to the kids and families to get on the Time Warp Express to help find him. The Time Warp Express takes you through time as you collect clues as to where Santa is. Jim shares that there is a plot twist at the end but that is all he can share with us. The trolleys run at 5:00pm and 7:00pm on Fridays and Saturdays so there are limited tickets. To get your tickets now, Jim encourages everyone to go to volofun.com. You can visit the Volo Museum at 27582 Volo Village Rd, Volo, Il and you can enter to win tickets to the Volo Museum every week by answering our Fan of the Week question on Facebook.

Sponsored By Volo Museum