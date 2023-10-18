Rockford, Ill. (WTVO)—

While the holiday season isn’t here quite yet, that doesn’t mean that we can’t start thinking about buying gifts for the holidays or for the fall birthdays in our lives. If you know someone who loves jewelry, then they will love a personalized gift from Glazd Jewels. These beautiful initial necklaces are only $24, and they make for an awesome easy gift. You can check out their website at glazdjewels.com. Make sure to also answer our Fan of the Week Question for your chance to win a family four pack of tickets to the Volo Museum. Taminique thinks that caramel should count as a type of apple but Michelle disagrees. We would love to know what you think!