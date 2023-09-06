Rockford, Ill. (WTVO)—

We’re getting into the chillier parts of the year, and you might be looking for a cuddle buddy to keep warm with. Lou Bachrodt Auto Mall is hosting the second annual Pooch-A-Palooza event with PAWS and Noah’s Ark. It is a big pet adoption event and Lou Bachrodt covers all the adoption fees. Last year they helped 14 animals find new homes and they are hoping to help even more animals this year. The Forest City Dog Training Camp will also be there to show training tips. They will also be collecting donations such as dog food and toys. Those who donate will have a chance to win at four pack of tickets to a game at Wrigley. The event is being held this Saturday, September 9, 2023, from 10:00am-1:00pm at Lou Bachrodt Auto Mall, which is located at 7070 Cherryvale N Blvd, Rockford, Il. You can check out more from Lou Bachrodt Auto Mall by heading to their website bachrodt.com.

Sponsored By Lou Bachrodt Auto Mall